Blackmon, Martin Edward "Ed"



Martin Edward "Ed" Blackmon, Jr., age 73, of Fairfield, Ohio passed away on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at The Glen. He was born on December 13, 1949, in Dallas, Texas, the son of Virginia (Collins) and Martin E. Blackmon, Sr. He graduated from Fairfield High School in 1968 and Southern Methodist University SMU in 1978. He was employed in management at AT&T for 27 years, retiring in 2000. He was a member of Rolling Hills Baptist Church. He is survived by three children, Bryan (Jennifer) Blackmon, Matthew (Chelsea) Blackmon, and Nathan Blackmon; his grandchildren, Christian, Mattie, Graham and Eric; his former wife and mother of his children, Karen Kaufman Blackmon; and other loving relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Friday, November 3, 2023 from 11 a.m. until the time of Blessing Service at 1 p.m., with Fr. Larry Tharp, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery in Hamilton. Albert D. Hinkel, director with Charles Young Funeral Home, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to, Hospice of Cincinnati, 4310 Cooper Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45242, in his memory. Online condolences and link to view the funeral service may be found at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross

4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com