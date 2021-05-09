BLACKMAN, Rashad



Rashad A.S. Blackman aka Cambridge Fatts, age 44, of Dayton, passed May 3, 2021.



Preceded in death by father Matthew Blackman; special nephew Jamahl L. Moore and special cousin Willie E. Finklea, Jr. He leaves to mourn his passing his mother Maryann L.



Muhammad; sons: Elijah (Kayla) Blackman and



De'Vontae (Talleulah) Tanner; siblings: Gina (Daryl) Moore, Tonja Muhammad, Jokaren



Neloms, Scott (Zyondria) Moore, Ahmad James, Omar (Breanna) James, Robert (Shawana) Mackey, Jason (Michelle) Mackey and Jerome Mackey; other siblings: Cindy and Rhonda Blackman, Derrin Blackman, Autumn, Precious and Asheley Blackford; special friend, Mary Alford; special cousin, Shara Finklea and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.



Funeral Service Monday, May 5, 2021, 12 noon at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, 4882 Germantown Pike, Dayton, OH. Family will receive friends Monday, 11 am until time of



service. Interment West Memory Gardens.

