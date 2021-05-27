BLACKBURN,



Timothy Vernon



Timothy Vernon Blackburn, 53 of Springfield, passed away May 21, 2021, in his residence. He was born July 5, 1967, in



Columbus, Ohio, the son of



Russell and Elizabeth (Linton) Blackburn. Mr. Blackburn



enjoyed fishing, working on cars and going to the racetrack. Survivors include his mother, Elizabeth Blackburn; children, Tianna (Kerry) Baird, Josh (Sai) Burroughs, Ryan (Sara) Burroughs and Kyle (Melissa) Brown; grandchildren, Brooklyn, Ethan, Madilyn, Isaiah, Kylie, Cain and Kyler;



siblings, Rusty (Cindy) Blackburn, Brian Blackburn, Brenda Blackburn, Janet (Billy) Legg, Gloria Blackburn (Darren) and Donna Blackburn, many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by a sister, Debbie



Blackburn and his father. Funeral services will be held at 1:30PM, Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME, with Pastor Kenny Ackley officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at



www.jkzfh.com