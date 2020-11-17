BLACKBURN, Norma L.



Norma L. Blackburn, of West Carrollton, passed away peacefully on November 15, 2020, at her home. She was born June 30, 1936, in Dayton, Ohio. She was a lifelong resident of West Carrollton and a graduate of the Class of 1954. She retired in 1999 after 31 years of service as the Principals Secretary at West Carrollton High School. She was inducted into the West Carrollton Education Foundation Distinguished Service Hall of Fame in 2006 as a graduate/former employee and again in 2016 as a community member for her service to West Carrollton Schools. She was a Girl Scout Leader for 12 years and Is a member of Memorial United Methodist Church, West Carrollton. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Hazel Pope, her brother, James C. Benge and her Loving husband of 45 years, Jerry Blackburn. She is survived by her daughters, Connie (Sam) Horner and Caren (Greg Chessman) Blackburn and her son Greg (Rhonda) Blackburn with whom she resided. Her grandchildren, Ryan Blackburn, Amie (David) Minniear, Dustin (Crystal) Horner, Christopher Blackburn, Heather Lilly, Cindi (Myles) Musgraves, Sara and Megan



Massey. Her great-grandchildren, Mike, Matt and Jerry



Blackburn, A.J., Landon and Greg Lilly, Abby and Emelia Minniear, Hannah Horner, Presten Pierson, Kaay Kaay and Myles Massey, step-grandson Graham Gamble, sister-in-law Naomi Blackburn as well as numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and many special friends, Funeral services will be Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Memorial United Methodist Church, 26 North Locust St., West Carrollton, OH 45449 with Pastor Barbara Wiechel officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, West Carrollton. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services 12 noon-1 p.m., at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton or Memorial United Methodist Church, Arrangements in care of Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

