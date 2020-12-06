BLACKBURN, Melissa

BLACKBURN (Bradburn), Melissa Antionette



57, passed peacefully in her home on November 30, 2020. Born in Xenia, OH, to Edward (deceased) and Helen Bradburn on November 7, 1963, she was a survivor of the '74 tornado and a graduate of Carroll High School. She retired from the Springfield Post Office in 2019. She loved her grandkids and loved having frequent "sleepovers at Bebe's House." She



created many pieces of art in her stained-glass studio, and loved to crochet, donating hundreds of hats, scarves, and blankets to various shelters and organizations. She was an avid gardener and has won "Home of the Week" honors twice. She is survived by her husband of 15 years, Tim; her



sisters, Samantha and Angela; her children, Amanda (Jones) Raisch and Ben Jones; and grandchildren, Mackenzee,



Madison, Scarlet, and Elijah. In lieu of flowers, we would



prefer donations be made in her name to Hospice of Dayton. A private celebration of her life will be had at her home in the near future. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

