BLACK, Marlene Marie



Age 89 of Centerville, passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021. Marlene was a 1950 graduate of Fairview High School. She enjoyed taking college courses and received a certificate in music. Marlene taught the piano and organ for 45 years, playing in churches for 40 years, and was a foster mother to 68 newborn children during her lifetime. She was a member of the Hithergreen Strummers, volunteer at the Kettering, Sycamore and Southview Hospitals and was a former member of the American Guild of Organists. Marlene was preceded in death by her loving husband of 37 years, Harvey Black. She is survived by her daughters, Michelle (Tom) Corcoran of Centerville and



Linda (Jim) Black-Kurek of Sugarcreek Twp; grandsons, Sean (Annie), Timothy Corcoran, Matthew, Brian, Benjamin and



Jacob Kurek; sister, Carla (Roy) McConnell of Springfield; great-granddaughter, Evelyn Corcoran. Private Interment at Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, Miami Valley Area or to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be sent to the family via the internet on www.routsong.com.

