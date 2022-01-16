Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

BISHOP, Randall

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BISHOP, Randall L.

Age 73 of Englewood, formerly of Ludlow Falls, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. He retired from General

Motors with over 31 years of service. Randall was a member of the West Milton Masonic Lodge #577, F. & A.M. and attended Assurance Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 37 years: Sharon (Black) Bishop, children: Rhonda (Scott) Dailey, Ryan (Lesley) Bishop, Shean (Maranda Grant) Bishop, 6 grandchildren, sister: Judy (Jose) Flores, half-sister: Betty

Abney, half-brothers: Jack Bishop and Robert Bishop, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Earl and Bonnie (Dash) Bishop, brothers: Wayne Bishop, Alfred Bishop, sister: Alice Maloney and half-sister: Sue Edwards. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the

funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. To view the service for Randall and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
ENOCHS, CHRISTOPHER
2
HARDMAN, Betty
3
COX, Goldie
4
DAVENPORT, Gloria
5
BROYLES, William
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top