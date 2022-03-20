BISHOP, Lawrence J.



"Larry"



72 of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. He was born in Springfield on January 20, 1950, the son of Nicholas J. and Ruth E. (Barbee) Bishop. He retired from Navistar after 35 years of service and later worked part time at Trinity Lutheran Church. Larry was a musician and loved riding his Harley. Survivors include his two children, John Bishop and Julie (Jim) Carney; twin brother, Father Jerome Bishop; and three granddaughters, Maggie, Molly and Anna. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday in St. Teresa Catholic Church. Inurnment will be in St. Bernard Cemetery. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

