BISHOP, Beverly E.



Age 81, of Kettering, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022, after a lengthy illness. Beverly was born February 15, 1941, in Dayton, OH, and was a lifetime resident of the Dayton area. She was preceded in death by her parents (Edward and



Jeannette Cablish), husband (Wayne S. Bishop), and daughter-in-law (Tracy Bishop). She is survived by her daughter, Karen Muth (Aaron); five sons, Mark, Todd (Connie), Douglas (Heather), David (Julie), Craig (Sarah); sister-in-law, Marsha (Tom); 14 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. Beverly was a 1959 graduate of Patterson Cooperative High School and retired from the



University of Dayton after more than 25 years of service. The family will greet friends from 10-11:00 AM on Thursday, April 21 at Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering. A memorial service will begin at 11:00 AM. She will then be laid to rest in Dayton Memorial Park.

