BIRDSONG, Louise W.



09/17/1929 - 10/01/2022



Age 93, went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, October 1, 2022, in Wilmington, DE, where she has resided the past 9 years. Homegoing Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Corinthian Baptist Church, 700 S. James H. McGee Boulevard, Dayton, Ohio 45402, at 11 AM. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Omega Omega service at 10:00 AM.