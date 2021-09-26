BIRD, Bonnie Sue



Age 61, of Dayton, passed away August 31, 2021. She was born April 9, 1960, in Dayton, Ohio. Bonnie was preceded in death by her father, Richard Bird; sister, Bessie Ross; brother, Danny Ross; and son-in-law, Adrian Barreto. Bonnie is survived by her mother, Frances Preston; son, Kenny Fegel; daughters: Amy Fegel and Lisa Horning; grandchildren: Collin Fegel,



Raven Fegel and Adrian Fegel; great-granddaughter, Emery Fegel; sisters: Dessie, Cindy, Penny and Linda; brothers: Roger, Wes and Raymond; special friend, Kerry Jo; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, October 1, 2021, in the mausoleum chapel at Woodland Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio. Arrangements by Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. To share a memory of Bonnie or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

