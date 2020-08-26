BIRCH, Harold E. Age 84, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, at his residence. He was born November 14, 1935, in Lexington, Kentucky, and moved to Middletown in 1950. Harold served in the U.S. Army for four years, then was employed as a furnace tender at Armco Steel before his retirement. He was a member of the Healing Word Assembly of God and a former member of the Masonic Lodge. Preceding him in death were his parents, Albert Morton Birch and Ethel Rose (Pelfrey) Birch; his former wife, Ella Marie Birch in 2009; one daughter, Alma Eugenia; one step daughter, Anna Marie Combs; one sister and her husband, Betty and Bobby McCray; and one sister-in-law, Madge Allen. He is survived by his wife of 10 years, Carma E. Birch; two daughters, Kathleen Allen and Vickie (Craig) Barringer; four step-sons, James (Judy) Swarts, Larry (Judy) Swarts, John K. (Barbara) Young and Randy (Angela) Young; brother-in-law, Raymond (Carol) Allen; and many extended family and friends. Private graveside services will be at the convenience of the family with Pastor Don Shepherd officiating at Woodside Cemetery. Military Honors with the Honor Guard will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Healing Word Assembly of God Church, 5303 Dixie Highway, Franklin, Ohio 45005. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com

