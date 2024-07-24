Bir, Connie L.



Connie L. Bir, age 69 of Dayton, passed away Monday, July 22, 2024. She was born April 17, 1955 in Louisville, Kentucky the daughter of the late Homer and Jean Wright. Connie Graduated from Doss High School, class of 1973. She loved to travel, especially to the Caribbean. Connie was a lover of animals and enjoyed spending time with her dog, Carmen. She had a fondness for Giraffes. Connie's greatest joy was being a mother and grandmother. She will be missed by all who knew her.



She is preceded in death by her parents Jean and Homer Wright, and Brother, Ron Wright. Connie is survived by her Husband of 48 years, Norbert Bir; Daughter, Amanda G. (Nathan) Davis; Son, Christopher (Sarah) Bir; Grandchildren, Grace Davis, Hope Davis, Ethan Bir, Zachary Grisham, and Tyler Grisham; and by numerous family and friends. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.



Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2024 at 1:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home - Centerville (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45459). Visitation will be from 12:00 pm until the time of the service at 1:00 pm. To share a memory of Connie or leave a special message for her family, please visit her online guestbook at www.newcomerdayton.com.



