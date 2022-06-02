journal-news logo
BINSKI, JAMES Chester

BINSKI, M.D., James Chester

James Chester Binski, M.D. passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born on September 16, 1943, and was 78 years old. Dr. Binski was a long-standing

pillar of the Dayton community, a celebrated orthopaedic

surgeon, a devoted husband, loving father, and a friend to all he encountered. Dr. Binski is survived by his beloved wife

Deborah, children Marie (Darrin), Christopher (Debra),

Jennifer (Kelly), and Laura (William "Curry"), and grandchildren Christian, Ana, Grace, Ellie, Caroline, Mark, and Megan.

His life and memory will be celebrated with a visitation from 5-7 P.M. on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Routsong Funeral home Centerville (81 N Main Street). The funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Woodland Cemetery Chapel. Please visit www.Routsong.com for Dr. Binski's full obituary.

