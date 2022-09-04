BINNS, Patrick Arthur



Patrick Arthur Binns, 75, of Middletown, OH, finished his journey on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, after several years of battling an illness. He was born February 2, 1947, in Trenton, OH, to Burell Kenneth Binns and Mollie (Shepherd) Binns. He grew up in Trenton and graduated from Madison High School in 1965. He went on to attend The Ohio State University in Columbus, OH, graduating Magna Cum Laude. From there, he pursued a degree in law at Chase College of Law at NKU. After passing the bar in 1976, Pat went into private practice and served as an attorney for 43 years. He also served for many years as attorney for the City of Trenton. After leaving private practice, Pat joined the Middletown Municipal Court where he retired in 2020.



Pat was an avid golfer and enjoyed the game of basketball. He loved sports and was a fan of the home teams: Ohio State, the Reds and the Bengals. He was also formerly a member of the Moose Lodge in Trenton, OH. Pat was preceded in death by his father and mother, Kenneth and Mollie Binns and brother, Michael James Binns. He is survived by his sister, Freda Diane (Binns) Barnett, her husband Larry, of Lebanon, OH; and sister-in-law, Paula (Cruse) Binns, of Middletown, OH; nieces and nephews, Kim (Rick) Wright, Josh (Jamie) Barnett, Amanda (Ben) Beitzel, Sarah (Justin) Arnold; as well as several great-nieces, nephews and cousins.



The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Pat's dear friends, Rod and Kelly Hale, for the love, care and patience shown during his time of illness. Visitation will be held at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave., Middletown, 45005 on Thursday, September 8 from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. with service immediately following at 2:00 p.m. A reception will be hosted off-site for family and close friends after the conclusion of the service. Condolences may be sent to www.bakerstevensparramore.com.

