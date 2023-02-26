BINKLEY, John Robert "Bob"



Age 87 of Englewood, passed away Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Brookhaven. John was born Nov. 29th, 1935, in Piqua OH, to the late Harry A. and Gertrude (Hatfield) Binkley. He graduated from Sidney High School in 1953 and attended Purdue University for 2 years, and graduated from Miami Jacobs in Dayton, OH. Bob worked for Dayton Power and Light and after retiring he was active in Real Estate. He was an Eagle Scout in Boy Scout Troop #92 He is preceded in death by 2 sons Adam and Mathew Binkley. Survived by a daughter Amy and her husband Mike Jewsikow of Clayton, and 3 grandsons Brenden and Logan Jewsikow and Jayce Dean, a sister Catherine "Kay" (Hugh) Bonnoront of Sidney, nephews Gregory Bonnoront of Sidney and Douglas Bonnoront of Findlay. Private graveside services will be held at Shiloh Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Fairview Brethren Christ Church in Englewood. Online condolences for the family may be sent to



