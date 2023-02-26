X
Dark Mode Toggle

BINKLEY, John

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BINKLEY, John Robert "Bob"

Age 87 of Englewood, passed away Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Brookhaven. John was born Nov. 29th, 1935, in Piqua OH, to the late Harry A. and Gertrude (Hatfield) Binkley. He graduated from Sidney High School in 1953 and attended Purdue University for 2 years, and graduated from Miami Jacobs in Dayton, OH. Bob worked for Dayton Power and Light and after retiring he was active in Real Estate. He was an Eagle Scout in Boy Scout Troop #92 He is preceded in death by 2 sons Adam and Mathew Binkley. Survived by a daughter Amy and her husband Mike Jewsikow of Clayton, and 3 grandsons Brenden and Logan Jewsikow and Jayce Dean, a sister Catherine "Kay" (Hugh) Bonnoront of Sidney, nephews Gregory Bonnoront of Sidney and Douglas Bonnoront of Findlay. Private graveside services will be held at Shiloh Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Fairview Brethren Christ Church in Englewood. Online condolences for the family may be sent to


www.bakerhazelsnider.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com

In Other News
1
Schnipper, Michael
2
COMBS, Denver
3
BUTZ, Alleen
4
DAVIS, Wilford
5
Axmacher, Amy
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top