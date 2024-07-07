Bingamon, Ronald W.



Ronald "Bing" William Bingamon, 89, passed away on June 28, 2024, in Monroe, Ohio. He was born on October 20, 1934 in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Emerson and Marie Bingamon. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Cherry Dee Christiansen Bingamon; brother, Charles Bingamon; and daughter-in-law, Sue Bingamon. Bing is survived by his son, Thomas Christiansen Bingamon; daughter, Nancy Anne Bingamon Stratton; daughter-in-law, Karen Bingamon; son-in-law, Chris Stratton; and grandchildren, Madeline Stratton, Nicholas Stratton, Megan Bingamon, and Kevin Bingamon. An alumnus of Kettering Schools, Fairmont High School, Miami University, and Xavier University, Bing was deeply committed to his chose profession in education as both a teacher and principal. Bing was a respected member of the education community, dedicating years of service to West Carrollton City School District, Carlisle Local Schools, Finneytown Local Schools and the Warren County Alternative School. Bing enjoyed playing golf throughout his life and was a member of the Wildwood Golf Club in Middletown. With his wife as his partner, Bing would play monthly bridge games with lifelong friends. He also loved traveling the world with Cherry and enjoyed quality time with both family and friend on and off the golf course. The family has entrusted Wilson Schramm Spaulding Funeral Home in Middletown, OH, with the arrangements. His legacy of kindness, dedication, and service will continue to influence and inspire. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



