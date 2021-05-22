BINEGAR, Nancy

journal-news logo
Age 84, of West Milton, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at her home. She was born August 31, 1936, in Dayton, Ohio, to her parents Walter E. and Marie E. (McCann) Lowrey. She will be missed and remembered by her loving husband Edward E. Binegar; children and their spouses Kimberly and Ricky Cox of Rolesville, North Carolina, Tammie Rice of Spring Hill, Florida, Tracy and Bill Merritt of Laura; grandchildren Rick, Crystal, Jessica, Shannon, and Billy; 7 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; brother Bill Lowrey of Fairborn; special dog Sadie. Nancy was a member of Brukner Nature Center, a volunteer at Good Samaritan Hospital-North, and was an avid bowler. Private family services will be held. Online memories may be left for the family at


