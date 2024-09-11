Bilocerkowycz, Jaroslaw



Jaroslaw "Jaro" Bilocerkowycz, age 72, passed away unexpectedly on September 5, 2024 at his home in Kettering, Ohio. He was born December 2, 1951 in Chicago, Illinois to loving parents Dmytro and Nina Bilocerkowycz (née Kasianchuk), both emigres from Ukraine.



In his youth, Jaro was an active member of the Chicago branch of the Ukrainian American Youth Association, where he participated in scouting, soccer, dance, and summer camp. He received his undergraduate degree from Eastern Illinois University and his master's and PhD degrees in Political Science from the University of Washington. He was appointed as visiting assistant professor at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, and eventually found his academic home at the University of Dayton in Ohio. For 40 years, Jaro served as a beloved faculty member in the political science department at UD, where he adored working with his students and colleagues, and was an avid supporter of Flyers athletics. He enjoyed attending women's and men's soccer games, and rarely missed a chance to cheer on the UD basketball teams. Jaro was also an enthusiastic traveler and instructor of study abroad courses.



Jaro was a passionate voice and advocate for Ukraine. He used his expertise to educate the public about Ukrainian resistance and the country's ongoing struggle for sovereignty; he was conducting news interviews up until the week of his passing. Jaro is the author of Soviet Ukrainian Dissent: A Study of Political Alienation, as well as numerous articles, book chapters, and encyclopedia entries.



As a devoted and caring father, Jaro instilled these activist values in his daughter, Sonya, and was always eager to compare notes with her on current events or to discuss issues related to writing, research, and teaching. Family was his number one priority, and Jaro loved nothing more than to share a good meal and conversation at a table with his loved ones. He fostered an especially close relationship with his brother, Bob, and sister-in-law, Linda, who he often visited. Jaro is sorely missed by all who knew him.



Jaro is survived by his daughter Sonya Bilocerkowycz and son-in-law Chris Stevens; by his brother Bohdan "Bob" Bilocerkowycz and sister-in-law Linda Bilocerkowycz; by nephews Ryan Bilocerkowycz (Mandy Begley) and Rory Bilocerkowycz (Lindsey Waters) and grand-niece Marley Bilocerkowycz; by his aunt Marika Fiszer; and by numerous beloved cousins, extended family members, and dear friends. Jaro is preceded in death by his parents, Dmytro and Nina Bilocerkowycz, and by his younger brother, Wolodymyr "Wally" Bilocerkowycz.



Visitation hours will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2024 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. (Panachyda Service 7:00 p.m.) at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 13, 2024 at the funeral home, and then we will proceed to St. Joseph Ukrainian Catholic Church 5000 N. Cumberland Ave., Chicago, IL, for a 12:00 p.m. service. The interment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in River Grove, IL. The family intends to hold a memorial service later this fall in Dayton, OH (details to be announced).



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Jaro's name to the Ukrainian Catholic University Foundation or to the charity organization Razom for Ukraine.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com