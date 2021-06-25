BILLINGS, Richard A.



Age 78 of Hamilton, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Hospice of Hamilton. He was born on May 25, 1943, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the son of the late Vernon and Laura (Holm) Billings. Richard was an Army Veteran of Vietnam and a retired Teamster Truck Driver. He was also a big NASCAR, Notre Dame Football and Indiana Basketball fan.



Richard is survived by his wife, Marian (King) Billings; son,



Michael (Jewell) Billings; daughter, Alana Kathleen Billings; step-children, Kenneth (Janice) Denney, Robert (Janice) Denney, John (Lynn) Denney and Sarah (Tom) Buell; granddaughter, Brittany (Jerrod Eversole) Stegman; 9 step-grandchildren and 15 step-great-grandchildren; siblings, James (Beverly) Billings, Thomas (Amy) Billings, Sande (Jerry)



Campbell, Laura "Mike" (Vincent) Kerkett and Penny Ball.



Richard was also preceded in death by his first wife, Janet Billings and stepdaughter, Lisa Jo Taylor. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021, from 11am-1pm at the Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home. Funeral ceremony will follow at 1pm with Chaplain Larry Davis officiating. Interment will be held at 12pm on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Rose Hill Burial Park. Contributions may be left in his memory to Hospice of Hamilton, 1010 Eaton Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45013 or Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675 Condolences may be left for the family at



