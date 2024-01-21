Bieser, Richard Otto "Dick"



It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Richard "Dick" Bieser, aged 93, on January 15, 2024, surrounded by family in Dayton, Ohio. Born on August 21,1930 in Centralia, Illinois. Dick was the beloved son of Otto and Lillian Bieser. After graduating high school, Dick joined The United States Air Force. Upon completing his training he spent 2 and a half years serving overseas in Communications Security. Once he returned from overseas in 1952, he began his broadcasting career in Centralia at WNCT where he rose to the position of news director. After a brief assignment at WTHI in Terre Haute, Indiana, he was recruited to become program director at the radio station WONE in Dayton, Ohio before moving to a position at WHIO-TV. Dick dedicated nearly 30 years to WHIO, starting in the news department as daytime assignment editor before he became News Director. He also worked as a contributing reporter on-air and anchored newscasts Saturday evenings and Sunday night sports, and ultimately made WHIO-TV one of the most successful news operations in the country. After retiring from WHIO-TV, Dick went on to earn his real estate license before joining Big Hill and eventually Coldwell Banker Realty. Dick then retired in the early 2010s. Outside of his career, Dick found joy in spending time with his family, walking his dogs, and cheering on his favorite teams- the University of Dayton (UD) Flyers, Cincinnati Bengals and Reds. Whether it was playing golf, traveling the world with his wife Ginny, or continuing his lifelong education by taking classes at UD, Dick embraced life with enthusiasm and a constant desire to learn. Dick was known for his kind and generous spirit. He was a warm and welcoming soul, who never knew a stranger. He was often known to crack a corny joke or drop a snippet of knowledge to everyone he encountered. As we bid farewell to Dick Bieser, let us remember the laughter, the love, and the cherished moments we shared. In our hearts, he will forever remain a source of inspiration and warmth. May he rest in peace. Dick is survived by his wife of 48 years, Ginny; daughters, Diane (Jack) Rice, Toni (Andy) Clarkson, Lisa (Shawn) Cosgrove; son, Ralph Cellars (Tracey); grandchildren, Heather (Jay) Keighley, Kenny (Alisa) Rice, Jack (Lucy) Clarkson, Lily Clarkson, Nick (Kaitlyn) Clarkson, Lauren Cellars, Justin Cellars; numerous great grandchildren; as well as many loving relatives and friends. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Jacqueline Bieser; and granddaughter, Billie Jo Reed. A memorial service to celebrate Dick's life will be held on Sunday, February 4, 2024 at 4:00 pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45459). Family and friends are invited to pay their respects starting at 2:00 pm. A graveside service will be held on Monday, February 5, 2024 at 11:00 am at Dayton National Cemetery, with military honors. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made in Dick's memory to Ellie's Rainy Day Fund (P.O. Box 340013, Beavercreek, OH 45434). The family would like to thank Day City Hospice for their compassion and care during this difficult time. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.



