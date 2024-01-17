Bicknell, Earnest Lee



Earnest Lee Bicknell, age 79 of Miamisburg, passed away Saturday, January 13, 2024 at AustinTrace Health & Rehabilitation. He was born in Irvine, Kentucky, the son of the late Leonard and Addie Mae Bicknell. Earnest was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from Delco Products/General Motors after 32 years of employment. Earnest is survived by his wife of 50 years, Ilena; daughter, Lee Ann Bicknell-Clapp (Matthew); brothers, Kenneth (Barbara) Bicknell, Carl (Loraine) Bicknell, Randall (Penny) Bicknell, and Gary (Renee) Bicknell; sisters, Eva Ramsey and Joyce (Anthony) Webb; sister-in-law, Grethel Bicknell; as well as numerous extended family members and many friends, including his softball family. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Darrell Bicknell, Venice Bicknell, and Fay Day. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 19, 2024 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45459). Funeral service will begin at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow in David's Cemetery, with military honors. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.



