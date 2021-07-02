journal-news logo
X

BEYER, Leona

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

BEYER, Leona M.

Age 71 of Hamilton, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. She was born in Anniston, Alabama, on September 10, 1949, the daughter of Louis and Opal (Franke) McCormick.

Survivors include two children Christina M. Beyer of Hamilton and Ronald (Michelle) Beyer II of Hamilton, and a grandson Ryan Beyer.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 am Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 pm Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in the funeral home. Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald

2646 Pleasant Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45015

https://www.zettlerfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top