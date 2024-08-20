Bevan, Mark Alan



Mark Alan Bevan, age 66 of Springfield, Ohio passed away unexpectedly due to complications from Covid. He was born October 2, 1957 in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Walter and Joann (Cummins) Bevan. Mark is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Kimmie (Williams) Bevan, children, Emma (Brian) Bennington, Kyle (Caitie) Bevan, Daniel Bevan, Tasha Compton, Bre (Jake) Myers, and Skyler Cavins, mother, Joann Bevan, grandchildren, Hailey Baker, Carson and Kennedy Bennington, Kanon Compton, Landon, Paisley, and Baylor Myers, and siblings, Deborah (Rick) Bevan-Nesbitt, Gary (Tammy) Bevan, Steve "Yak" (Sue) Bevan, furry friend, Buster and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Bevan, and daughter, Kelly. Mark was more than just a hardworking man; he was a man of warmth, who believed in the power of relationships. He had a way of giving great bear hugs that made everyone feel cherished and valued. His grandkids held a special place in his heart, and he loved to spend time with them, sharing in their joys and interests. Mark dedicated a remarkable 40 years of his life to serving German Township, where he was known for his unwavering commitment and selfless spirit. He continued to support the community through his work at Bevan Sanitation, where he made lasting connections and impressions on those he encountered. An avid lover of the farm, Mark found solace and joy in the fields. He also found joy in riding motorcycles (Big Red) and bowling in his free time. Family and friends will be received on Thursday, August 22, 2024 from 5:00-8:00PM at the Old School, 3839 Lawrenceville Dr. Springfield, OH 45502. Arrangements entrusted to the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





