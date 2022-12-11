BETSCHER, Joan Florence



Dec. 5, 1938 ~ Nov. 24, 2022 (age 83)



Joan Florence Betscher passed on to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 24, 2022. She was born on December 5, 1938, to Walter Albert Betscher, Sr. and Loretta Mary (Toerner) in Hamilton. Joan graduated with honors from Hamilton High School in 1956.



She leaves her son Thomas W. Betscher (Hamilton), his companion, Michelle, and granddaughters, Leah and Lauren Betscher. She was preceded in death by her twin sister Jane Ida Betscher and her brother Walter A. Betscher, Jr. She is survived by her oldest sister Mary Carol Cooper (Hamilton) and brother Jackson G. Betscher (Findlay). She leaves one niece and four nephews. The joy of Joan's life was her son, Thomas Walter. She was an avid bowler, liked to play cards and immensely enjoyed helping others. Joan epitomized the German Proverb: "Charity Sees the Need, Not the Cause."



Joan began her working career at Champion Paper Company and retired from the Ohio Casualty Corporation. She leaves a great number of friends and relatives.



A memorial service for Joan will be held on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 11:30 am in the chapel at Rose Hill Burial Park.

