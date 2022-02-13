BETSCHER, Gordon L.



Gordon L. Betscher, passed away on February 4, 2022, at the age of 93 years. Gordon was the beloved husband of Carol (Ohr) Betscher for 55 years. The father of Allan (Maureen) Betscher, Marian Grollmus, Jennifer (Paul) Jennewine, and Jill Betscher. He was a devoted grandfather of Shannon, Stacy, Mark, Heather, Robert, Kaitlyn, Jessica, and Ellie. He shared countless experiences with his brother-in-law Ralph "Bud" Ohr and late sister-in-law Ann Ohr. He is survived by several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Edna (Davis) Betscher, sisters, Elaine Vance and Marilyn Barrow. Gordon was an avid model train enthusiast who loved spending quality time with his family. On cool, fall evenings he could often be found enjoying his fire pit. Funeral Services will be held in private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Cincinnati, 4623 Wesley Avenue, Suite A, Cincinnati, Ohio 45212. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com. Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Hamilton) assisting the family.

