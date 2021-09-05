BEST, William Perrin



William Perrin Best, 62, of Springfield, passed away August 31, 2021, in the James Cancer Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. He was born August 31, 1959, in Columbus, Ohio, the son of John W. and Madeline (Ober) Best. Mr. Best attended the First Christina Church. He enjoyed all kinds of sports and was employed at Assurant. He always made people smile with his wonderful sense of humor and all throughout his illness he never lost that sense of humor. He was very kind-hearted and never met a stranger. Mr. Best loved his wife and sons so much and was loved by all who knew him. He never missed a ball game his sons were playing in and he loved the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals. Survivors include his loving wife of 39 years; Cindy (Shirk) Best, two sons; Aaron Best and Ryan Best, his mother; Madeline Best, one sister; Becky (Jon) Dalgarn, his mother in law; Jane Shirk and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father. Funeral services will be held at 6:00PM Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Terry McKinney officiating Visitation will be held from 4:00PM until the time of the services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be shared at



