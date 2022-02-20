BEST, Daniel Wayne



Age 58, of Dayton, passed away at Grandview Hospital, January 29, 2022. Danny was born August 29, 1963. He was a 1981 graduate of Tecumseh High School.



Daniel worked as a carpet layer for many years. He worked for Hospital Specialty, Nicholasville, KY, for over ten years. He also worked for Alpha and Omega as a Custodian cleaning the Dayton Dragon's Baseball Park. Daniel enjoyed all sports especially playing basketball and football with family and friends. His favorite football teams were the Miami Dolphins and the Bengals. WHO DEY!!!



He was preceded in death by his parents William and Sadie Best, and two brothers, William Best, Jr., and Thomas Gene Best.



Daniel is survived by his siblings, Ronald Best, Tim Best, Glenda Bresley and Brenda Bowen. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.



Celebration of Life for Daniel will be at the church he attended since he was young. Park Layne United Brethren in Christ Church, 1320 Styer Drive, New Carlisle, Ohio 45344 on



Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 11:00 (for family) Service at 12:00 (food will be served after the service).

