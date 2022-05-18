BERUS, Francis R. "Ray"



89. Gained his wings on a beautiful spring evening, passing away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, May 15, 2022. Ray was born February 1933, in



Euclid Ohio to Frank and Mary Macek Berus. Preceded in death by his loving parents, brother Eugene "Gene" Berus, brother-in-law Dick Nasca, brother and sister-in-law Tom and Jean Sheetz, beloved son Patrick, grandsons Jonathon Bruggeman and Todd Berus and great-grand-daughter Thea. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 66 years, Martha Carol Sheetz Berus, loving children Kathy (Michael) Frye, Michael Berus, Dan (Lisa) Berus, Maureen (Jeff) McKinney, Peggy (Rick) Johnston, Molly Berus, John Berus and Mary Berus. Fun and loving grand-father to Justin (Amy) McKinney, Kristen (Dan) Stucke, Jason (Kendel) Frye, Melissa Frye, Jessica (Will) Rosenbeck, Stephanie (Jon)



Sadler, Sarah (Tony) Parker, Matt (Meghan) Bruggeman,



Rebecca Berus, Alexis Story, Katie Berus, John-Logan Berus, Patrick Berus and Sierra Berus. A proud great-grandfather to Taylor, Jackson, Colin, Brantley, Ross, Layla, Josie, Davis,



Thomas, Lenora, Wyatt, Kenton, and two more on the way. Loving sister Catherine "Dolly" Nasca, sister-in-law Fran Berus and numerous nieces and nephews. As a young man his family moved to Madison, Ohio, when his father and mother



purchased the historic Arcola House. Ray graduated from Madison High School, class 1951, where Ray played football. After graduation Ray worked for two years to earn money for college. He enrolled at the University of Dayton, where he earned a bachelor degree in Business Administration, graduating in the class of 1957. Ray had an exciting career in finance, working for Government Accounting Office (GAO), G.E.



Aviation, NASA, Technology Incorporated and the Printing Service Co. After retirement Ray started a business as a financial consultant supporting small businesses in Dayton. He then went on to achieve his lifelong dream of opening his own business with his brother Gene. Dad and Mom really enjoyed traveling, taking their big family on many exciting adventures. Such as taking nine children, traveling in two station wagons across the country through the Rocky Mountain National Park to visit Glacier Lake. Dad loved the Cleveland Browns, whether they won or lost, he was still a faithful fan. He was also a Golden Flyer, a fifty year alum, who loved to support UD. Dad enjoyed the area bicycle trails, working in his yard and swimming and playing in the pool with his kids and then grandkids. Dad loved working with his hands, loved to build,



making many additions to the family home. Dad was always very generous and supportive of his children's dreams and proud of their accomplishments. Dad loved to volunteer. Coaching soccer and pee-wee football, working as an usher at St. Charles and volunteering at Hithergreen Senior Center. Dad instilled in his children and grandchildren a strong work ethic, a sense of responsibility, the importance of family and a strong faith in God. Dad will be greatly missed and never



forgotten. The family will receive friends at 11:00 a.m. in the Gathering Space at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd. Kettering, Ohio 45429 on Friday, May 20th 2022. Followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m. Interment in Calvary Cemetery following the Mass. The family would like to give a special thank you to Ray's granddaughters, Alexis and Sierra for the loving and superior care they gave their "Papaw" over these past several years. Also thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at Premier Cardiology,



Miami Valley South Hospital and Heartland Hospice for their care and compassion for Ray. In lieu of flowers the family



requests donations be made in Ray's name to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be directed to



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com