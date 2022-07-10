BERTSCHE, Verna Ritchie



Was born December 28, 1921, in Cincinnati, OH. After 100 wonderful years of life, her body quietly passed away on Wednesday July 6, 2022. Verna was preceded in death by her high school sweetheart and loving husband, Carl Irwin Bertsche, Sr. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Patricia Bertsche Deis-Gleeson (John), and her son, Carl I. Bertsche Jr. (Renna). She was the proud grandmother of Jennifer Deis Garner (Rob), Heather Deis Huffman (Lance), Eva Bertsche, John Bertsche (Alicia), and Ben Bertsche. She was also blessed with eight great-grandchildren: Grant, Riley, Emma, Rob, and Joely Garner, Brady Huffman, Laurel and Judah Bertsche. Verna earned a Bachelor of Science at the University of Cincinnati where she was president of Zeta Tan Alpha Sorority. She was elected to the Tau Pi Epsilon honorary childcare fraternity while at UC. She was later president of the Alpha Chi Omega Mothers' Club, and the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Mothers' Club. Verna was leader of her daughter's Girl Scout Troop #638. She was president of the Good Samaritan Hospital Women's Auxiliary where she gave over 5000 hours of volunteer service. Later in life, Verna joined the Hithergreen Senior Center where she spent many wonderful hours volunteering, playing bridge and playing in the chime choir. One of her happiest accomplishments was teaching a 60-year-old man to read. Verna and Carl Sr. were long-time members of Christ Methodist Church and for the last few years she attended Fairhaven Church with her son. Memorials may be made online to Samaritans Purse at: https://www.samaritanspurse.org. Private family graveside service will be held at David's Cemetery. Care entrusted to Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

