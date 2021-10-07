BERRY, Richard Conlon



Richard Conlon Berry died peacefully of natural causes at his home in Dayton. Known as Dick to his friends and colleagues, and by his family as "Rim", he was born in Columbus on June 22, 1950, to the late Richard and Mary Jane Berry. He was also preceded in death by his brother J. Kevin Berry. He is survived by his sisters, aunts, nieces and nephews, and many cousins. He graduated from Bishop Watterson High School, Miami University of Ohio, and the University of Dayton School of Law, after which he worked as an attorney for many years. He was a devoted son, a devout Catholic, and patriotic American. He was an avid reader, a writer, and world traveler. His other passions included volunteering, golf, history, our National Parks, and Formula One racing. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00am on Oct. 16 at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel, 6440 S. High Street, Lockbourne, OH 43137. EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements. Visit <http://www.egan-ryan.com/>



