BERRY, Ralph E.



Age 91, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, October 19, 2021. Mr. Berry, a United States Army veteran during the Korean War, retired from the City of Dayton after 30 years of service. Mr. Berry was a family man and thoroughly enjoyed family vacations. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Melvina Berry; his wife, Arlene; three brothers, Tom, Kenneth and wife Esther, Harry; his sister, Betty Raulston and husband Bob; and his son-in-law, Kenneth Boysel, Jr. Ralph is survived by his daughter, Karen Boysel; three sons, Kevin, Ron and Dave; five grandchildren, Anna, Angela, Kenneth III, and two special granddaughters who helped care for him, Karen and Kelly; his granddog, Nash; two sisters-in-law, Rebecca Berry and Barb Berry; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, October 26th at 10:00am at Emmanuel Catholic Church in Dayton. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from 5-7pm at The Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Emmanuel Church.

