BERRY, Carol L.



Age 89, of West Carrollton, OH, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 12, 2022. She was born February 15, 1933, in Farmersville, OH, to the late Pearl and Clarence Baker. Carol retired from Elder Beerman after 25 years in retail sales. She loved flowers and working in her yard and won the City Beautification Award 10 times for West Carrollton. Carol loved spending time with her family and being a grandmother. Carol is survived by her loving husband, Don Berry; daughters, Debbie (Bob) McAfee, Vickie (Tim) Blair; son, Rod Biser; grandchildren, Heather (Dustin) Fourman, Amanda (Jason) Brewer, Kelly McAfee; great-grandchildren, Cody Fourman, Austin Fourman, Laney Fourman, Reagan Brewer, Olivia Wollenhaupt, Lyla Brewer, Wilson Brewer; sister, Donna Linebaugh. She was preceded in death by her parents and 13 siblings. A gathering of family and friends will be from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM, Friday, December 16, 2022, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE FUNERAL HOME, 508 E. Linden Ave., Miamisburg. Funeral services will be at 1:00 PM, Friday, at the funeral home with Pastor Scott Wells officiating. Final resting place at Holp Cemetery, Farmersville. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com for the Berry family.

