BERRIDGE, Janice



Age 55, passed into the Lord's hands on Saturday, January 30, 2021, after a long battle with cancer. Her transition was peaceful as she was held by her best friend and sister, Valerie. Janice was born in Washington Court House, Ohio, to parents Rev. Paul Berridge and Marguerite Sheeks Berridge. She was preceded in



death by her mother,



Marguerite Berridge, paternal grandparents Rev. J. Howard Berridge and Bertha Berridge and maternal grandparents Cury and Myrtle Sheeks. Jan graduated from Springfield North High School in 1983. She worked for 36 years in various capacities at Heartland of Springfield, now Communicare/Allen View, advancing through different positions through the training provided by the company. Her last years were spent as Business Office Manager. Jannie loved her family, spending most of her free time with them. Not only were they her family, but they were her dearest friends who brought joy and happiness to her. Jan enjoyed singing with her two sisters and sharing the gospel by song. The "Berridge" trio was invited to several churches for revivals. Some of their greatest memories was around the family piano blending their voices. Jannie loved children and was very involved in the nursery, childrens' and youth ministries at her father's various churches. Over the years, she volunteered as a nanny for many children who loved her caring ways. Most of her weekends you would find Jannie caring for children and showing them, her giving nature and so much love. She adored her Goddaughter, Jaelyn Powell and enjoyed being called Nana by Greason Poe. Jannie's greatest love was her love for Jesus as taught by her mother and father. She will be remembered for her wonderful smile, kind soul and giving nature. Her strength was amazing during her 7 year battle. She opted to stop treatments a year ago and live life to the fullest. She lived every day like it was her last. Her attitude and outlook throughout this last year has affected many



people including her work family and residents. She would help keep all the patients entertained during the many years of treatments. She also kept it lively at the cancer center



encouraging everyone around her. She did not live in fear as she knew where she was going. Jan was at work every day serving the residents and making them laugh with her sense of humor and wonderful smile. She was a shining light, and you would always hear her encouraging family, friends, work family and residents. Her strength and attitude changed many lives. She will be deeply missed by many people, but there is comfort in knowing she has returned to the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, along with those that have passed on before her. She leaves behind her father and step-mother, Paul and Gloria Berridge; sisters, Pamela (Edward) Smith, and Valerie (Tim) Brown; nephews, Aaron and Joshua Brown and niece, Maggie Smith plus the many children who she helped raise. A Celebration of Life service will be held by Pastor Marty Dennis at High Street Church of the Nazarene in Springfield, Ohio, on Saturday, February 6, 2021. The service will begin at 5:00 pm with memorial visitation one hour prior to the



service. Live streaming will start at 5:00 pm on the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home Facebook Page. A private burial will be held on Monday, February 8, 2021. Donations may be made to High Street Church of the Nazarene childrens' ministry. You may express condolences to the family at



www.littletonandrue.com