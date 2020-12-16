BERNSTEIN (Davenport), Doreen



Doreen Davenport Bernstein, 79 years old of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away on December 11, 2020. Doreen was born in Comrie, Scotland, on July 1, 1941, to the parents of Tom and Ann Mudie. After high school graduation, Doreen served proudly in the Royal Air Force. Doreen came to the United states in 1969 where she married and had a family. She earned her college degree and had a long career as a Radiologic Technologist for Grandview/Southview Hospitals. After her retirement, she worked part time as a Home Health Aide providing comfort for those in need. Doreen was an avid animal lover and enjoyed her horses, cats and dogs. She raised many animals and gave them all a loving home. Doreen enjoyed working in her garden and spending time with her neighbors. Doreen shared her love of Scotland with all her friends and founded the Scottish Country Dance Society where she taught Scottish dancing for many years. Doreen is survived by her son, Scott Bernstein, daughter, Dawn



Manning, grandson, Andrew Smith, granddaughter, Alexis Bernstein, grandson, Christopher Manning, brother, Robert Mudie and many nieces and nephews. Doreen also had 2 stepsons, Dennis and Steve Bernstein. Doreen is preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Ann Mudie, brother George Mudie and sister Elsie Jeffrey. A celebration of life honoring Doreen will be scheduled at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com.



