BERNING, Patricia S.



Age 50 of Springboro, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020. Patricia was preceded by her parents, Bernard and



Marilyn Mahle. She is survived by her husband, Gary; two sons Tyler and Spencer; two sisters Debbie Wright, Cindy



Hendrickson; three brothers Andy Mahle, Dan Mahle, Greg Mahle. Mass of Christian Burial, 11:00 AM Saturday, November 14, at the Church of the Incarnation. The family will



receive friends Friday from 4:00-8:00 PM, at the Westbrock



Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd, social distancing guidelines will be followed, Burial, Calvary Cemetery.

