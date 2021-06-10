BERKS, Bernard

BERKS, Dr. Bernard "Bud"



Age 88, of Germantown. Devoted family man, friend, doctor, and pilot, passed away peacefully Friday, June 4, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family and lifelong friends. Bud was raised in Farrell, PA, and was inspired toward a career in



medicine by his childhood physician. He graduated from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1958, and



proudly completed his residency at Grandview Hospital. Upon graduation, Dr. Berks began his own family practice in



Germantown and devoted over 50 years providing



old-fashioned care, taking house calls or accepting patients at home as well as his office. Even after retirement, Bud and his devoted wife and partner of 58 years, Claire, continued to



inquire about the lives of each community member they touched – sometimes including multiple generations of



families served.



Bud actively served his community as a member of the Village Council of Germantown and medical advisor to the Germantown Rescue Squad. He was also a member of the Rotary,



Masonic Lodge 0257 F&AM, Antioch Temple, and Beth



Abraham Synagogue. His lifelong interest in aviation led to his work as an FAA Senior Aviation Medical Examiner – it would not be unusual to see a helicopter landing behind his office. Bud spent weekends collecting medical antiques and flying with his grandson, Joshua. His physical absence will be felt deeply, but his traits – compassion, wit, kindness – remain in the memories developed throughout his practice and |personal life.



Bud was preceded in death by his parents, Martin & Rose Berks; daughter, Jennifer Lynn Berks; sister, Marcia Solomon and lifelong friend, Dr. Mel Crouse. Bud is survived by his wife, Claire; daughter, Stephanie Berks Gordon (Darrell Lewis); son, Jonathan Berks; brother, Michael (Sherry) Berks; lifelong friend, Betty Crouse; sister-in-law, Barbara Mandle; grandchildren, Joshua (Rachel) Gordon, Martin, Madelyn and Megan Berks; many great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins; many friends; and his beloved grand puppies, Buddy and Mozzie.



Funeral services were held Monday, June 7, 2021, at Beth Abraham Cemetery with Rabbi Joshua Ginsberg officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Germantown Rescue Squad, 79 N. Butter St., Germantown, OH 45327, Crossroads Hospice, or charity of your choice. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Dayton, Ohio.

