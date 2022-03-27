BERKHOUSE,



Garland Glen Berkhouse, age 85, of Springboro, peacefully passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on March 24, 2022, and is now reunited with his beloved wife Helen Marie Berkhouse. Born in Lefthand, WVA, on July 23, 1936, to the late Rome Orlando and Hazel (Dye) Berkhouse, Garland spent his child and teen years running the hills of West Virginia with his brothers and sister. He would later move to Ohio to work construction where he would meet the love of his life, Helen Barrnett. They were married on March 14, 1964, where he immediately became the father to 5 children he would love and raise as his very own. After working several years in construction he went to work for Appleton Paper Co. where he would later retire. In addition to his parents, Garland was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 46 years, Helen Marie Berkhouse, his two daughters, Linda Kay Parsons and Jewell Christine Smith. Also preceding him in death were his brothers, Bobby Berkhouse, Bill Berkhouse, Charles Berkhouse and sister Sue Burns. Garland is survived by his children, Mary Evelyn Ackerman (Steve), Alice Jane Williams, Frank Bruce Jr., Nancy Jean Taylor, and Gary Glen Berkhouse (Tammy) and loving son-in-law Keith Smith. Garland's greatest joy was being surrounded by his family. The more the better. He loved camping (sleeping outside under the stars), Bluegrass festivals and restoring classic cars all of his life. If he wasn't in the garage working on a car or in the house in his favorite recliner he was probably out for his daily walk. He never met a stranger. He could and would talk to anyone. He loved to laugh and was quite the jokster, but when it came to his family he was always the protector. He had a heart bigger than the world and would give you the shirt off his back and has. His favorite food was fried potatoes, but no one made them like his Helen. He left behind some big shoes for someone to try and fill. He will be missed everyday but our family is joyous he is where he wanted to be.....Home with the love of his life forever. A special thank you to Chip, Donna, Lillian, Rebecca, and Chase Haerr for all the help with the Berkhouse family over the years.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, from 11:00 am until time of service at 1:00 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. Following the service, Garland will be laid to rest beside his beloved Helen at Springboro Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to VITAS Community Connection, 255 East Fifth Street Suite 1200, Cincinnati, OH 45202, communityconnections@vitas.com in Garland's memory. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for his family.

