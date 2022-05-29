BERGMAN, Jeffrey Scott "Jeff"



52, of Kettering, passed away Wednesday, May 25 at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. He was



preceded in death by his mother Wilma (Jolly) Bergman. Jeff leaves to cherish his memory, his father Robert "Bob"



Bergman, sister Lisa Bergman, brother Steve (fiance Ashley Weber) Bergman, three nephews, one niece and numerous friends. He was a 1988 graduate of Beavercreek High School, 1990 graduate of Sinclair Community College. Jeff was a machinist and had worked at CAM Manufacturing and Twin Tool. He was a life member of Sons of the American Legion Post #675, member of the Moose Riders Beavercreek Lodge #73. He enjoyed swimming, golf, riding his Harley, bowling and was a longtime member of Team Ten Hairy Balls. Jeff's family will receive friends at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970



Dayton - Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, starting at 4:00 pm, followed by a funeral service at 6:00 pm with Pastors Brian Huff and Matt Morgan presiding. Contributions in memory of Jeff may be made to American Legion Post #675.



To leave a message or share a special memory of Jeff with his family, please visit: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

