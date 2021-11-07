BERGER, Sheila
Age 64, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday,
November 2, 2021. Survivors
include her husband, one son, one daughter, and five grandchildren. Visitation will be
Tuesday, November 9th, 2021, from 11AM until time of
service (1PM) at Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Road, Fairfield, Ohio, with Pastor Brad Wilson officiating. Burial to immediately follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Hamilton, Ohio. For full obit and to leave condolences for the family, please visit
Funeral Home Information
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
4976 Winton Road
Fairfield, OH
45014
https://www.avancefuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral