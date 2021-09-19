BERGER, Nancy Jean



Age 77, of Kettering, passed away peacefully at Johnstown Pointe Nursing Home on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. She was a life-time member of Fairmont Presbyterian Church and a lifelong resident of Kettering. Family will greet friends from 1:00 pm-2:00 pm Monday, September 20 at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville. Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Nancy's name to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.routsong.com.

