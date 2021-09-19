journal-news logo
X

BERGER, Nancy

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BERGER, Nancy Jean

Age 77, of Kettering, passed away peacefully at Johnstown Pointe Nursing Home on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. She was a life-time member of Fairmont Presbyterian Church and a lifelong resident of Kettering. Family will greet friends from 1:00 pm-2:00 pm Monday, September 20 at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville. Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Nancy's name to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.routsong.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services

81 North Main St

Centerville, OH

45459

https://www.routsong.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Hoschouer, Charles
2
HOWARD, Herman
3
JACKSON, Clifford
4
BARTOL, Thomas
5
Reinman, Christopher
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top