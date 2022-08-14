BERG, Jeffrey C. "Jeff"



Age 70, of Springfield, passed away on August 7, 2022. He was born in Springfield on May 6, 1952, son of the late Henry Berg and Jeannie (Sterling) Bay. Jeff worked at Trenor Motors after graduating from North High School in 1970 and then worked as an assembler at Cooper Energy Services and at the Mad River Airport, later working in maintenance / security at several Mercy Health facilities before retiring. He attended Home Road Church of the Nazarene. Jeff had many hobbies, including visiting with old friends, talking about old cars for hours, traveling to Tennessee with family, cheating at euchre and attending many car shows, often exhibiting his own cars. Jeff was a member of St. Andrews Lodge #619 and Antioch Shriner's of Dayton. He loved his prized car, a 1967 Oldsmobile Cutlass convertible that now belongs to his only son. Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Vicki (Peck) Berg; son, Jeremy (Audry) Berg; grandson, Mason Berg; sister, Vickie Nichols; sister-in-law, Connie Peck; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gary (Dorcas) Peck, along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. Jeff was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, George and Vickie Peck along with two brothers-in-law, George Douglas Peck and Dan Nichols. Family and friends are invited to gather on Monday, August 15, 2022, from 5-7pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, with Masonic Rites at 7:00pm. A celebration of Jeff's life will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 in the funeral home with Pastor Keith Sarver officiating. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Weather permitting, classic cars are welcomed and encouraged. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.



