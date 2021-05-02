BERECZKY,



Joseph C. "Jim"



Joseph C. (Jim) Bereczky, born in Springfield, Ohio, April 10, 1940, passed away April 28,2021. He was the son of



Joseph and Mary Mae (Jenkins) Bereczky. Joe is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years; Diane (Neumann) Bereczky, two children; daughter; Jody L. (Tim) Harris and son; Todd K. (Kim Votaw) Bereczky, 8 grandchildren Jeremy (Cassandra), Joshua (Beverly), Jessica (Michael), Julie, Tabitha Thompson (Jayson), Jennifer McNutt (Cory), Kristina, Matthew Harris (Michelle), 34 great grandchildren, six siblings; Lowell (Shirley), John (Barbara), Earl (Jackie), Mike and deceased Dale and Mary Jane Smith. This quiet gentleman was greatly loved by all of his family and loved being a grandpa. A talented man that could fix anything, he worked at SPECO, attended Northwestern School and was a 32 year member of the GRC Heritage Association. He was a wonderful loving husband. He will be greatly missed by ALL of his family, friends and adoring pets. Joe was a strong believer in his Lord and Savior. Rest in Peace, my love, until we meet again. Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Mark Hackworth officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 11:00AM until the time of the services. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at



