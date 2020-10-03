BENTON, Sandra "Sandy" Age 70, of Clayton, passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born on January 4, 1950, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Beatrice (Sanders) and Harmon Benton. She retired after more than 40 years from her position as Personnel Manager at Kmart. She is survived by her nieces; Debbie (Greg) Merrick, Sandy (Barry) Burdette, Donna (Jim) Conway, Micki Benton, & Stephanie Benton, God-children; Beth (Robbie) Rosenkranz, Mike (Amanda) Miller, Emily (Johnnie) O'Daniel, & Bill (Carrie) Wood, best-friend of 63 years; Patti (Lavon) Miller, along with numerous great- nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, brothers; Floyd, James "Whitey", Edgar, & Donald Benton. The family will be having a visitation for Sandy from 10-12 pm, Monday, October 5, 2020, at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd, Englewood, OH). Her service will begin at 12:00 pm with Pastor Sam Hollingsworth officiating. Burial will follow at Clayton Cemetery in Clayton. Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic, please maintain social distancing guidelines and wear a mask if you attend. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton (1661 Nicholas Rd, Dayton, OH 45417). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

