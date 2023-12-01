Benton, Carol

Benton, Carol Jernee

Carol Jernee Benton, age 87, of Xenia, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at St. Leonard Health & Rehab. Carol was born in Montgomery, County, OH on March 26, 1936 to the late Carl and Dorothy (Bowser) Seals. Carol was a member of the Hillcrest Baptist Church for 10 years, the Fairhaven Church, and the Germantown Red Hatters. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Jack Jernee; her great granddaughter, Abigail McNeese; 2 brothers, James and Robert Seals; 2 sisters, Jaclyn Pitman and Susan Seals. Carol is survived by her 2nd husband, Max Benton; her 5 children, Rockney (Ann) Jernee, Linda (Stanley) Brinegar, Sue (Dennis) Kennedy, Timothy (Jane) Jernee, Patti (Dennis) Spitler; her 11 grandchildren, Cornelius and Tyler Brinegar, Sabrina Sparks, Rochelle Watkins, Marilee Kelhoffer, Dawn McNeese, Kenny, Kevin, Tony Izor, Christopher Spitler, Nicole Vance; and over 20 great grandchildren.

A visitation for Carol will be held Monday, December 4, 2023 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, Ohio 45005, followed by a funeral service at 1:00 PM. with Pastor Larry Lambes officiating. Burial will be in Trissel Cemetery, New Lebanon, OH.

