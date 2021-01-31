BENSON, Randy Jay



Age 62 of North Port, Florida, passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021, unexpectedly at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida. He is preceded in death by his mother and father Vivian and Lawrence Benson. He is survived by his wife Melissa Benson of 26 years, one son Jordan Shope of Xenia, two brothers Christopher (Kelli) Benson and Larry Benson all of Xenia, mother-in-law JoAnn Floyd, sisters-in-law Terri Bettinger and Karen Roush both of Dayton, brother-in-law Mike



McConnell of London, Ohio, also many nieces and nephews. Randy was an active member of the North Port Amateur



Radio Club. He was also a member of Dayton Amateur Radio Club having previously served on many committees. He was active with Greene County Fair Groups working with young people. He had many friends world-wide through the amateur radio clubs. Randy also enjoyed farming his land. Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 3, 2021, from 11 am to 1 pm at the Tobias Funeral Home, 648 Watervliet Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. The Funeral service will follow the visitation at 1 pm at the funeral home. Interment at Spring Valley



Cemetery, Spring Valley, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The American Heart Association 3816



Paysphere Circle Chicago, IL 60674. Masks and social distancing rules will be followed. Condolences at



tobiasfuneralhome.com