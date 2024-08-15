Benson, Gary

Benson, Gary Lee

age 77, of Fairfield Ohio, passed away on August 10th, 2024 Visitation will be 11 a.m.  until the time of Funeral Service (1:00 pm), Monday, August 19, 2024, at the Avance Funeral Home and Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH 45014 with Pastor Kevin Jud officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery 1602 Greenwood Ave, Hamilton, OH 45011. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Matthew 25 ministries 11060 Kenwood Rd., Blue Ash, OH 45242. Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com

