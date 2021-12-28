Hamburger icon
BENNETT, Wayne M.

Age 80 of Hamilton, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021. He was born on May 13, 1941, in Hamilton, the son of the late Ellsworth and Marie (nee Bisdorf) Bennett. Wayne married Katherine Loman on September 30, 1961. He worked at Champion Paper Company for many years. He is survived by his loving wife of over 60 years Katherine Bennett; two

children Leslie (Jim) Schiller and Jeff (Nancy) Bennett; six grandchildren Mandy (Mike) Peterman, Drew (Ashley Hardwick) Mallory, Lindsey (Josh Phillips) Whitley, Holly (Steve) Rembusch, Greg (Tarrah) Schiller, and Kevin (Cassy Bowles) Schiller; five great-grandchildren Cole Peterman,

Collin Peterman, Kaley Rembusch, Kinsley Rembusch, and Jackson Phillips; one brother Robert (Delores) Bennett. He

also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. Wayne was also preceded in death by two brothers Wilbur Bennett and Richard Bennett. Visitation

will be on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 10:00am until the time of the funeral at 12:00PM with Pastor Joel Morgan officiating. Burial to follow in Hickory Flat

Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at

www.websterfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers donations in Wayne's name can be made at Parkinson's Foundation 1359 Broadway STE 1509 New York, NY 10018 or


www.parkinson.org


