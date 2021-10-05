journal-news logo
BENNETT, W. Wayne

Age 93, of Dayton and formerly of Naples, FL, passed away September 30, 2021, at Brookdale Beavercreek. He was born in Los Angeles, CA, on 3/22/1928, and grew up in LaCrosse, WI. He was an Army Veteran and served in WWII and was

stationed in Japan. Wayne retired from The McCall Printing Co. after 30 years of service in Plant Protection earning "Special Policeman" badge #577 from the City of Dayton Police. During his retirement in FL he was a Realtor and also worked in Security. He was an avid OSU Buckeyes fan, and loved to play golf. Wayne was preceded in death by his wife Bonnie Herby Martin Bennett, daughters, Andrea White and Kathy Aslaksen. He is survived by his children, Steve (Patty) Bennett, Cindy (Rick) Palermo-Oxyer, Trudy Bennett; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and step-children, Matthew, Todd, and Wendy Martin. Visitation will be held from 1:00 pm

until time of service at 1:30 pm on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Woodland Cemetery Chapel, 118 Woodland Ave. In

lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded

Warriors Project in Wayne's memory. Please visit

www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for Wayne's family.

