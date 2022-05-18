BENNETT, Ronald



"Ronnie"



Ronnie Bennett, of Trenton, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 16, 2022.



Ronnie was born in Middletown, Ohio, on August 14, 1958. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cassie Bennett and has left behind his wife, Geri Bennett; mother,



Janet and step-father, Harold Jamison; brother, David Fornshell; step-daughters, Lori Stewart and Leslie (Ryan) Ward, and grandchildren, Braden Pruski, Hunter Pruski and Raegan Ward. There will be a private memorial with only close family members present. Online condolences are



available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

